‘Matter Of Joy And Pride’: PM Modi Applauds India’s Record Performance In Maths Olympiad 2024

New Delhi, July 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over India’s exceptional performance in the International Maths Olympiad (IMO), where the country secured its best-ever 4th place finish.

Taking to the microblogging site on X on Sunday, the Prime Minister posted, “It’s a matter of immense joy and pride that India has come in 4th in its best-ever performance in the International Maths Olympiad.”

“Our contingent has brought home 4 golds and one silver medal. This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more popular,” read the post by the Prime Minister.

A six-member student team from India secured its best performance in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2024.

The Indian team came in fourth globally, securing four gold medals, one silver medal, and one honourable mention at the just concluded 65th IMO held in Bath, United Kingdom.

This is the best performance by an Indian in IMO since the country’s debut in 1989, both in terms of the number of gold medals won and rank achieved.

India’s previous best rank achieved until 2024 was rank 7 at IMO 1998 and IMO 2001.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also extended greetings to countrymen on the holy festival of Guru Purnima. (Agencies)