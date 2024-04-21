Massive turnout shows people have unflinching faith in democracy: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: BJP expressed gratitude to people for the massive turn-out in the Kathua-Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary constituency during yesterday’s polling which indicated that people have developed unflinching faith in democratic system of the country.

This was stated by Ravinder Raina, president J&K BJP while addressing a press conference here, today. He said the people of the constituency have shown that they trust Modi and his leadership which took out of box decisions for the development of backward and farflung areas of J&K.

He also exuded confidence that the party will win the Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary seat with a record margin which is going to polls on April 26 and people will enmass participate in the polling on that day too.

Former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, former Minister Sat Sharma, former MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia and Office Secretary Tilak Raj Gupta were also present in the press conference.

Ravinder Raina, on the occasion, expressed gratitude to all the voters for voting massively on the 19th of April for the Udhampur-Doda-Kathua Parliamentary constituency. He said that the people in all districts voted in massive numbers despite bad weather on the poll day. He said that such massive poling in the harsh weather proves the commitment of the voters, who polled more than 70% votes.

While mentioning all the far-flung areas, he said that people from all these areas showed enthusiastic participation in the polling.

“People have voted massively in the favour of BJP and the party is leading in all these areas. BJP activists have dedicatedly worked for this enthusiastic response and have left no stone unturned and the party is equally thankful to the people and the ground workers”.

“The BJP is set to get massive votes in the upcoming polling in the Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary constituency on 26th April from all the areas, whether rural or urban. There is a massive wave in favour of BJP and the party will score a record victory margin in this Parliamentary constituency”, said Raina while answering a query.