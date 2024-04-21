RCF Kapurthala, Punjab Police to lock horns in final today

Invitational Hockey Tourney

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: RCF Kapurthala and Punjab Police will lock horns in the final match of Sarbat Da Bhalla Hockey Tournament, the National Level Invitational Hockey Tournament tomorrow, which is underway, here.

The Tournament started on 15th of April in which 18 teams, 10 from J&K and eight from outside the UT participated. Last and fourth quarter final which was played between Punjab Police and YBC Sujjanpur finished late last night. The team of Punjab Police lived upto its reputation as their aggression earned them the win with a big margin of 5 goals. Raman Deep Singh was adjudged as Player of the Match.

Today, first semi final was played between RCF Kapurthala and Bathinda XI. Both the teams exhibited excellent skills, penetration and locked 2-2 draw in full time. To decide first finalist of the Tournament, shoot out was conducted in which RCF Kapurthala defeated Bathida XI by 3 goals to 1. Gurvinder Singh of RCF Kapurthala was adjudged as Player of the Match for his excellent ball control, speed and powerful striking ability.

Jatinder Singh (IPS) graced the occasion as chief guest while Jarnail Singh (MD, Peaks Auto) and International and National star of Taekwando, specifically abled Chandeep Singh were guests of honour.

In second encounter of semi final, Punjab Police defeated New Gurdaspur by solidarity goal 1-0. The Player of the Match was awarded to Paras Malhotra, goal keeper for his excellent saves and best anticipations throughout the match. The chief guest of the match was Arun Manhas (Director Industries) while DP Singh (MD JKI) was the guest of honour.

Prominent personalities and hockey lovers present on the occasion were JP Singh (retired IPS), JB Singh Bali (former National Hockey player), Harkirat Singh Pappi (former National player), Jaswinder Singh Kuku and Angad Singh.

The Tournaments is being organized by Sikh Progressive Front which is officially approved by Hockey India and State Sports Council J&K UT.