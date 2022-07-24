Massive search operation underway in Kulgam

Srinagar, July 24: Security forces on Sunday have extended cordon and search operation at Rampora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district where militants and security forces exchanged a brief fire on Saturday evening.

A gun battle erupted between the militants and security forces in Rampora area on Saturday evening during a cordon and search operation following the inputs about the presence of militants there.

However, after initial contact with the militants there was no firing during the night. As the dawn appeared the security forces extended cordon and search operation in the area and sealed all exit points to track down the militants, officials said.

The search operation was going on and Police and the joint forces were on the job. (Agencies)