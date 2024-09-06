Massive Rotests Sweep Indonesian Cities As The President Prepares For Transition

By Tirthankar Mitra

Dynastic politics have been the bane of many countries in South East Asia. Indonesia is in the throes of political unrest as thousands of protestors have taken to the streets as President Joko Widodo prepares to hand over his reins to his successor, Prabowo Subianto in October this year.

Even as President Widodo popularly known as Jokowi is about to step down, the unrest reveals deep concerns about the fate of democracy in the country. Influence of political elites and the potential erosion of democratic norms are a cause for concern to the protestors.

The election of 2024 is a milestone in Indonesia’s democratic journey being the fifth direct election since the fall of Suharto’s 32 year long New Order regime in 1998. Yet concerns arose about democratic regression in the country.

There was increased governmental interference in judiciary following the controversial Constitutional Court ruling to lower the age limit of presidential candidates. Weakened opposition, oligarchic dominance, vote buying, shrinking civic space and deteriorating human rights conditions had a cumulative effect threatening Indonesia’s democracy.

The root of the ire of the agitators can be traced to the behaviour of key political stakeholders long before the poll campaign started. Representatives of eight of the nine political parties in the Parliament were included the Cabinet ahead of the election by President Widodo.

It weakened the Opposition and cut short scrutiny. Previously substantial elections were delayed and interim appointments were made in 272 administrations which many alleged negatively impacted the elections giving deeper roots to dissatisfaction and mistrust now manifest in the protests.

If President Widodo’s electoral triumph in 2014 was celebrated as a victory for democracy, post his reelection in 2019 things started going downhill. His family began to increasingly occupy political space with his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming’s mayorship in Surakarta, youngest son Kaesang Pangarep becoming chairperson of Indonesian Solidarity Party and son-in-law Bobby Nasution’s mayorship in Medan.

Widodo’s brother-in-law, Chief Constitutional Judge Anwar Usman presided over the case which led to the presidential candidate’s age limit. It cleared the way for Gibran Rakabuming emerging as the running mate of eventual President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

The President drew considerable flak for bending rules to build his political dynasty. It was further alleged that government agencies and programmes were co-opted to promote Prabowo and Gibran.

Small wonder, having once tasted the fruits of democracy, the Indonesians are loath to a family rule. The protestors are demanding that the government and House of Representatives immediately halt the regional election law. President Widodo’s efforts to secure a political future for his family members and close allies is a worrying trend being a pointer to the concentration of power in the hands of a few.

It is a situation reminiscent of other South East Asian countries where political dynasties and entrenched elites have stifled democratic progress. The role of Election Commission is under scanner. The protestors are demanding that the Election Commission issue clear and fair rules for candidate eligibility. The commission must ensure level playing field for all candidates. Political affiliations and family ties have no place in it.

The election process apart, the protests are a manifestation of dissatisfaction about the governance of Indonesia. It highlights the persistent issues of corruption , nepotism and lack of accountability among the ruling elite.

Protestors taking to the streets in different cities is an indication of the depth and widespread frustration of the citizens. It also calls into question the legacy of President Widodo as he prepares to leave the political stage.

Indonesians want their country to be a vibrant democracy. To have their way and will, they must resist and repel the temptations of power consolidation and ensure institutions like the Election Commission remain robust and independent.

Since transitioning from an authoritarianism New Order regime, Indonesia has embarked on a path of progressive democracy. Introduction of term limits for Presidents and local leaders, implementation of legislated quota of women’s candidacy for elections, Constitutional Court and Judicial Commission are only a few steps to fortify Indonesia’s efforts to fortify its democracy.

The 2024 general elections focus on the successes and challenges to Indonesian democracy. It highlights the nation’s commitment to democratic participation together with the role of the youth in shaping the future political direction. (IPA