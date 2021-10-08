Massive protests in J&K over targetted killings of civilians by militants

SRINAGAR, Oct 8: Scores of people in Srinagar and Jammu hit the streets against the recent target killings of civilians by militants, with a majority of the victims being non-Muslims. Slogans of “we want justice” were raised during the funeral procession of Supinder Kaur, a teacher who was shot dead by militants inside a government higher secondary school in the Eidgah area yesterday. Another teacher was killed by militants in the same school. While Supinder was principal of the school, the second deceased person was a Kashmiri Pandit, Deepak Chand.

A couple of days ago, militants killed a local Pandit, ML Bindroo, a street vendor who belonged to Bihar and a local taxi driver in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that the administration takes responsibility for not being able to prevent the recent terror attacks in Kashmir, even though there were no specific inputs in this regard.

The L-G said this is a deliberate attempt to disrupt the tourist inflow and industrial investment coming to Kashmir by elements across the border and within Jammu and Kashmir who want to escalate terrorism. (Agencies)