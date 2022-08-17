Massive Protests Erupt In Jammu Over Targeted Killing Of Kashmiri Pandit In Shopian

JAMMU, Aug 17: The recent incident of the targeted killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district has sparked widespread protests in the UT, with the community demonstrating against the government for its failure to provide adequate protection and security.

Kashmiri Pandits, along with other locals, took to the streets in Jammu in huge numbers, on August 17, protesting against the J&K government and administration, demanding relocation of members of the community to Jammu and protection for Hindus in the Valley.

The angry protestors in Jammu were seen holding posters and banners that read “Save Us” and “Minorities Unsafe in Kashmir”. Tires were also set ablaze as part of the demonstrations.

One of the protesters said that a situation of fear prevails among the people living in Kashmir and claimed that the situation is becoming worse than it was in the 1990s.