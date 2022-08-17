LG Manoj Sinha pays tributes to the ITBP personnel who lost their lives in a bus accident

The nation will never forget their courage, valour and supreme sacrifice: Lt Governor

Srinagar, August 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today paid tributes to the bravehearts of ITBP, who had lost their lives in a bus accident near Chandanwari Yesterday.

Attending the Ceremonial Honours for the ITBP bravehearts at DPL Srinagar, the Lt Governor said “the nation will never forget their courage, valour and supreme sacrifice”.

The mortal remains of the bravehearts were sent to their respective native places for their last rites with full military honours.

Among others who paid their tributes were Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home department, besides senior officers from Police, Army, ITBP and other security forces.