Over 50 unemployed youths detained during protest in Jammu

JAMMU, Feb 8: Over 50 youths were detained Tuesday after they blocked the vital Tawi bridge in the heart of the city, demanding the early conduct of written examination for the posts of Jammu and Kashmir Police Border Battalion advertised in 2019, officials said.

The protesters were also angry over the recent re-advertisement of the posts by the police recruitment board and demanded its withdrawal, they said.

Hundreds of aspirants including women seeking recruitment in police border battalion appeared at Dogra chowk and later blocked the Tawi bridge on Jammu-Airport road for nearly two hours, causing massive traffic jam in the city, the officials said, adding police rushed to the scene and used mild baton charge before detaining over 50 protesters.

Earlier on January 27, the border battalion aspirants submitted a memorandum to the divisional commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer and apprised him that they had applied for the post of head constable advertised by J-K Police recruitment Board in 2019 and appeared in physical and medical tests.

They expressed concern over the re-advertisement notice issued by the board for recruitment of head constables in the border battalion and demanded withdrawal of the same, besides seeking early conduct of the written examination of already qualified candidates as per 2019 advertisement notice.

The protesting unemployed youth said they have been waiting for the last three years for the conduct of written tests but were surprised by the fresh advertisement notice.

“It is grave injustice…we have been waiting for the written examination and some of us have already crossed the age-limit now,” one of the protesters said, as he was being whisked away by police.

The protesters said they would continue their protest for justice, requesting Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s intervention in saving their future. (Agencies)