Massive fire engulfs woods of Vaishno Devi Hills, Yatra on

JAMMU, May 15: A massive fire has engulfed woods of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police on Sunday said that the fire started on Saturday and gradually engulfed the major portion of the hills.

“It is a major fire and spreading all over in the Trikuta forests,” they said.

Police said that the fire fighters from the forest department, police, Shrine Board are on job to control the fire.

“The fire has not affected the Vaishno Devi Yatra and the pilgrims are smoothly heading towards the Bhawan,” said an official. (Agencies)