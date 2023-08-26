Marwah, Warwan will get tunnel, power, mobile connectivity: Azad

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Aug 26: In a major assurance to people of landlocked areas of Marwah and Warwan in Kishtwar district, former Chief Minister and DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad has promised to provide tunnel, electricity, cellular connectivity and establish Tourism authority for these untapped scenic spots in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing media persons at the end of four-day tour of Marwah and Warwan areas, Azad said if Democratic Progressive Azad Party comes to power in J&K, he would ensure that the magnificent and untapped tourist spots will be turned into ‘Switzerland’ as the successive governments have over the years ignored the far-flung villages.

“By staying for four days in Marwah and Warwan areas, I could assess the situation myself. There is no electricity, mobile connectivity is zero while roads are nowhere to be seen. These landlocked areas need to be connected through tunnels so that the residents are united with the rest of the country throughout the year,” Azad said.

The residents recalled the contribution of the former Chief Minister in the establishment of hospitals, roads, degree colleges and higher secondary and high schools.

Azad further assured them that a special police recruitment drive would be conducted for the youth of these areas.

“Apart from a special police recruitment drive for the youth of Marwah and Warwan areas, I would ensure that more blocks, schools on modern lines would be established once DPAP comes to power in J&K,” he said.

Chairman DPAP was accompanied by the party vice-chairman GM Saroori, general secretary Choudhary Haroon Khatana, chief spokesperson Salman Nizami, Provincial general secretary Shafiq Shabnam, District president Shabir Lone, spokesperson Shariq Saroori, Block president Marwah Ghulam Mohd Wani, senior DPAP leader Ch Anwar Phambra, Block president Warwan Ghulam Rasool Wani and other leaders during his tour of Marwah and Warwan areas.