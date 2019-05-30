Maruti S-Cross registers impressive growth of 89 pc

HYDERABAD: S-Cross, flagship product of Maruti Suzuki NEXAand strong model that has driven sales in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh region has registered an impressive 89 per cent growth and clocked over 6,000 units sales.

A company release here on Thursday said Maruti Suzuki NEXA with 28 outlets spread across 15 cities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continues to reinforce its presence in these two states.

S-Cross registered a striking performance in the last financial year making its way to the top 10 selling models in both Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

While S-Cross leads the referral sales, NEXA’s premium hatchback Baleno too has clocked over 13,000 unit sales in the year. Baleno constitutes around 55 per cent of NEXA sales in the two states.

Premium Sedan Ciaz and the hatchback IGNIS together sold over 4,500 units while Ciaz, coincidentally is the highest selling premium sedan in the region.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited Executive Director ( marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava, said with NEXA, we look forward to offering products with the best in-class quality, features and technology.

To offer a differentiated experience to its customers, NEXA has adopted a digital technology for potential buyers of its NEXA range of cars, he said the customers can explore models through interactive touchscreen units and tablets.

NEXA which was launched in July 2015 , contributes about 20 per cent of total Maruti Suzuki sales.

Customers can choose across four different cars sold at NEXA – S-Cross, Baleno, IGNIS and Ciaz, the release said.

