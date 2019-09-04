Maruti announces 2-days shut down of manufacturing plants

NEW DELHI: India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki, on Wednesday said it has decided to shut down production of passenger vehicles in Gurugram and Manesar plants in Haryana for two days.

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations of Gurugram Plant and Manesar Plant in Haryana for two days, on 7th and 9th September, 2019,” the company said in an exchange filing.

“Both days will be observed as no production days,” it added.

The automobile sector in India is experiencing a sustained slowdown with major manufacturers reporting declining sales. (agencies)