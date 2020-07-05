Maritime cluster will open up more than 7,000 job opportunities: Suraj Dialani

Panaji, July 5: Konkan Maritime Cluster recently announced allotment of 14,380 sq. mtr. land by Government of Goa for setting up of Common Facility centre in Verna Industrial Estate.

For Konkan Maritime Cluster, commonly known as Goa Maritime Cluster, it was achievement of a major milestone by receiving allotment of land from the Government of Goa for setting up its ‘Common Facility Centre’.

Speaking exclusively to UNI on the development, Suraj Dialani, CMD of the cluster, said the Maritime cluster has an investment multiplier of five times and an employment multiplier of seven times.

He also said the cluster would open up more than 7,000 job opportunities. When asked how would it help Goa become a logistical hub, he said,” Goa is strategically placed on major international shipping route, has a natural harbour and a major port.

A secondary minor port and more than three national waterways in a state sharing border with Maharashtra and Karnataka and is a natural choice for being a logistics hub. The gap of infrastructure can simply be established through phased planning and cluster projects to improve economies of scale.”

Sharing the future plans of Konkan Maritime Cluster, he said Maritime cluster through the SPV – Konkan Maritime cluster would become a platform for all facets of maritime to interact and represent India internationally on global concerns.

“The SPV intends to expand after phase 4 development to set up the infrastructure for the benefit of members involved with coastal shipping and repairs .the next facility will empower the members to undertake complete ship refit and contribute to the defence Shipbuilding sector of India.

The cluster will work on making Indian shipyards more price-competitive by introducing integrated production technology. This will result in reducing the carbon footprint and achievement of higher quality standards within shorter time,” he said. (UNI)