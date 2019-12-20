‘Mardaani 2’ rakes Rs 28.05 cr on BO

NEW DELHI: Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 2’ is riding on incredible appreciation from audiences and critics and has become a must-watch film.

‘Mardaani 2’ released in 1600 screens and has held up strongly on weekdays. It again had a superb hold on Thursday as it collected Rs 2.15 crore nett on reduced weekday ticket rates, and the ongoing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in various parts of the country.

The total collections of this riveting thriller is now at Rs 28.05 crore. ‘Mardaani 2’ trending at the box office makes the film a hit as it heads into the second weekend.

Inspired by shocking true crimes against women by juveniles, the film has shocked and gripped the nation with its brilliant storyline.

The edge-of-the-seat thriller sees Rani in a race against time to capture a brutal serial rapist who systematically targets women.

Rani is reprising the role of the fearless and committed Superintendent of Police, Shivani Shivaji Roy in the film. She had delivered a knock-out performance in the superhit and hugely acclaimed prequel, ‘Mardaani’, in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, ‘Mardaani 2’ is Rani’s next release after the global blockbuster ‘Hichki’ that delivered Rs 250 crore worldwide.

(AGENCIES)