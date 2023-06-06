Many NC, Congress activists join BJP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: Many Congress and NC activists from Sangaldan area joined BJP here today and were welcomed into the Party fold by J&K BJP general secretary (organization), Ashok Koul.

Senior BJP leader, Kuldeep Raj Dubey along with Sangaldan Mandal president, Sandeep Singh and Mandal general secretary, Baldev Singh facilitated the joining.

Speaking on the occasion Ashok Koul said that people from across J&K are getting inclined towards BJP as they have realized that it is the only political party having a leadership with concern for the nation and its people.

He said that almost on daily basis, political activists of other parties are joining BJP because they have themselves seen massive works of development and welfare.

Choudhary Abdul and Mohd Qasim, new entrants in BJP, said they have very minutely seen the work of PM Modi during last nine years and have realized that India has a leader under whose command the nation and its people have progressed.

Kuldeep Raj Dubey also spoke on the occasion.

Panch Mushtaq Ahmed of Farmote, who was earlier in NC expressed satisfaction that people are getting benefits for various schemes.

Prominent among those who joined BJP included Choudhary Abdul Qudoos, Mushtaq Ahmed Lohar, Mohmad Qasim, former Block NC president, Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, Mohamad Shaban Khaloo, Abdul Rashid Khaeloo, Mohamad Hanif Bhat, Jamal Din Kaehar, Aquib Nazir, Abid Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Javed Iqbal Choudhary, Manzoor Ahmed Choudhary, Sadam Hussain and Javed Iqbal Mughal.