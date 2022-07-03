Many IndiGo Flights Delayed, Aviation Regulator Seeks Explanation: Report

New Delhi, July 3: IndiGo airline’s operations were affected across the country with several of its flights facing delays due to the non-availability of crew members. Only 45 per cent of IndiGo flights were able to operate on time on Saturday, showed a data by Union Aviation Ministry.

A significant number of crew members took sick leave and went for Air India’s recruitment drive, reported Press Trust of India. “The phase-2 of Air India’s recruitment drive was conducted on Saturday and majority of IndiGo’s cabin crew members who took sick leave went for it,” an industry official told the news agency.

The aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA, has sought an explanation from the airline over the massive delays.

“Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken strong cognizance against IndiGo and sought a clarification/ explanation behind the massive flight delays nationwide,” a DGCA official said.

The budget carrier operates more than 1600 flights – domestic and international – on a daily basis, more than half of which were delayed on Saturday. IndiGo is yet issue a statement on the delays.

Discontent has been simmering among the employees of the country’s biggest airline over continued pay cuts imposed at the beginning of the pandemic. (Agencies)