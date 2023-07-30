Mann Ki Baat | PM Modi Remembered Two American Tourists Who Came To Visit Amarnath

NEW DELHI, Jul 30: Amid the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir, a remarkable testament to the boundless nature of spirituality had unfolded recently, with the participation of two foreign nationals from California, United States. In a pilgrimage inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, these individuals have embarked on a journey to the holy cave, fulfilling a long-held dream they have nurtured for over four decades.

Now, their sacred journey found mention on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly Mann ki Baat show on Sunday.

Now, for ‘darshan’, people from all over the world are coming to our pilgrimage sites. I have come to know about two such American friends who had come here from California to perform the Amarnath Yatra. These foreign guests had heard somewhere about the experiences of Swami Vivekananda related to the Amarnath Yatra. They got so inspired that they themselves came for the Amarnath Yatra. They consider it as the blessings of Lord Bholenath, says PM Narendra Modi in 103rd episode of #MannKiBaat