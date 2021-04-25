Mann Ki Baat | No ‘definitive’ treatment for COVID-19: Dr Naveed Nazir

‘Vaccine reduces virus, can’t prevent death’

SRINAGAR: Valley’s renowned influenza expert and HoD Chest Diseases Hospital, Srinagar, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah on Friday claimed that there is no ‘definitive’ treatment available for the deadly COVID-19.

Dr Naveed said that no one knows whether the antiviral drugs are advantageous as same are being administered to the people on an experimental and compassionate basis.

He said the only treatment available at the moment is oxygen which helps the patents as antiviral drugs used in severe to moderate cases have shown that they cannot prevent death but could reduce the virus.

“There is no definitive cure for COVID-19; we are either not sure that any medicine could be its definitive treatment in future as well. All antiviral drugs are being administered to the people on an experimental and compassionate basis,” Dr Naveed told the media here.

He said antiviral could help COVID-19 positive patients to recover quickly and go back to home, but there is no definitive remedy available at the moment for treating the deadly virus.

“Antiviral drugs could reduce the virus but could not prevent mortality; one can be quickly discharged from the hospital with the help of antiviral as the same helps COVID-19 positive patients to recover quickly,” he added.

Dr Naveed who was also tested positive for Corona-Virus last year said there is a war like situation in the world where nobody knows as t what could be the definitive treatment for COVID-19. (KNO)