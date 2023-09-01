Manish Desai assumes charge of Principal Director General, PIB

NEW DELHI, Sept 1: Manish Desai today assumed the charge of Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau (PIB). Desai takes over the charge after the superannuation of Rajesh Malhotra.

Desai, a 1989 batch Information service, has worked at Principal Director General, Central Bureau of communication and looked over the Government advertising and outreach activities.

During his career of three decades, Desai handled various assignments including DG Films Division, Additional DG (Admin and Training). IIMC, CEO, CBFC.

During his spell at Films Division, he was associated with setting up of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai.

He also served as PIB Mumbai and handled media activities of various national and International events including the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.