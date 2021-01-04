Mandi people extend full cooperation to Dr Shehnaz

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Jan 4: Former MLC, Dr Shehnaz Ganai, who had excellently performed in the recent DDC election as an independent candidate from block Mandi, held first public meeting at Arai village where she was accorded warm welcome by locals of the area.

A large number of workers from all the three Panchayats of village Arai attended this function and reiterated their commitment to stand by her in future also with the same enthusiasm. She had come here giving special thanks to the people of Arai for expressing their confidence in her during recent elections.

Speakers on the occasion said that it is not important that who had won or lost the election, but they are proud that a broad vision personality- Dr Shehnaz Ganai is their leader. They further said that we salute to the efforts of Dr Ganai who had provided a number of ambulances for the benefit of helpless and destitute people at various places of Poonch which is now benefitting every individual of the area.

They said the credit of reconstruction of GA Ganai Memorial Sub District Hospital Mandi and Higher Secondary School, Sawjian goes to Dr Shehnaz. They added that they were lucky enough to have a visionary leader like Dr Shehnaz who can take up and resolve the public issues to the higher authorities in an efficient manner. And there is no such example in whole Pir Panjaal region likes her.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shehnaz extended gratitude to the people and said that the enthusiasm with which people openly expressed support in her favour is quite exemplary. She told the public that the spirit with which she has been working for them shall be maintained as usual as their enthusiasm with zeal and zest during recent elections has inspired her a lot.