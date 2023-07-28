Manali Petrochemicals’ subsidiary appoints new CEO

Chennai, July 28: PennWhite Ltd, a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of antifoam chemistry under the FoamDoctor brand and a subsidiary of Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, has appointed Tobias Tasche as its chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

PennWhite Ltd was recently bought by Manali Petrochemicals Ltd, an integrated manufacturer of polyols and a part of AM International, Singapore. “I am pleased to have Tobias onboard PennWhite Ltd, United Kingdom. He brings with him a wealth of experience to grow PennWhite and Manali Petrochemicals’ footprint in the United Kingdom and AM International,” Manali Petrochemicals Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said. Tasche, on taking up the new responsibility said, “I am delighted to join PennWhite at an exciting time in its history. Founded as a family business, it now has the chance under the aegis of its new owners Manali Petrochemicals Ltd to solidify its leading position in foam control agents and chemical solutions.” (PTI)