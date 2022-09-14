Man using Fake Twitter Handle of SSP Shopian arrested in UP: J&K Police

SRINAGAR, Sept 14: Police on Wednesday said that a notorious criminal was arrested with the assistance of UP police from UP, who was operating fake account in the name of IPS officer Tanu Shree.

Shopian Police on twitter wrote “Notorious criminal involved in operating fake Twitter handle in the name of Tanu Shree IPS SSP Shopian and demanding money and sharing objectionable updates on Twitter has been arrested from District Pratapgarh UP with the assistance of UP Police”.(Agencies)