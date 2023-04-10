Man Killed In Scooty-Motorbike Collision In Jammu Outskirts

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Apr 10: A man was killed while another person sustained injuries on his head after a collision between a scooty and a motorbike in Kanhachak area here in the city outskirts.

Police here on Monday said that one Krishan Singh, resident of Thathi, Gharota, who was on way towards Akhnoor from Jammu, suffered critical injuries when his motorcycle was hit by a scooty head on coming from opposite direction on Sunday evening near Dumi in Kanhachak.

The collision was so powerful that the bike rider suffered fatal injuries while scooty rider namely Joginder Kumar, a resident of Gharota, also suffered serious injuries.

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police have registered a case and handed over the body of deceased to the family for last rites after legal formalities.