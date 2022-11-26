Man Involved in Illegal Transportation of Drone Held in Budgam

SRINAGAR, Nov 26: A man was arrested by police in central Kashmir’s Budgam on Saturday on a charge of illegal transportation of a drone.

Police said that on 17 November one drone unit along with accessories had been intercepted by Budgam Police along with officials of the State Taxes Department at Srinagar International Airport, and accordingly drone and all equipment were seized.

The consignee was asked to produce a valid permission or registration code from the competent authority for the purchase or possession and transport of the said drone, but he failed to produce the same and was accordingly arrested in case. (Agencies)