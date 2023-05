DE Web Desk

Jammu, May 25 : A man was injured in a landmine blast in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, official sources said.

The incident took place when Javed Iqbal, a resident of Qasba, was crossing a minefield in his village along the Line of Control (LoC), they said.

He was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, the sources said.