DE Web Desk
JAMMU, Dec 21: Aman was injured in a blast near the Army’s firing practice range in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.
Harbansh Singh, a resident of Nonial village of Nowshera sub-division, was reportedly present near the practice range in Garhi when the explosion took place, police said.
He is under treatment at a hospital, they said, adding an investigation has been set in motion.
Man injured in blast near Army’s firing range in J&K’s Rajouri
DE Web Desk