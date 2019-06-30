Man injured as militants open fire in Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Militants shot at and injured a person in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Militants barged into the house of Ali Muhammad Yatoo at his native village Nawnagri in Palpora area of the south Kashmir district late Saturday night and fired upon him, a police official said.

He said Yatoo suffered injuries in his leg and was shifted to district hospital Pulwama, from where he was shifted to SMHS hospital here.

His condition is stated to be stable, the official said. (AGENCIES)