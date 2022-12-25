Man Escapes Unhurt In Terrorist Attack

SRINAGAR, Dec 25: A man escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne terrorists shot at him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday, officials said.

The terrorists fired three pistol rounds at Waseem Ahmad Wani (27), resident of Heerpora area of Shopian, the officials said.

They said all the three rounds missed Wani and he escaped unhurt.

Wani runs a YouTube news channel in Shopian, the officials added. (Agencies)