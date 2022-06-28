Man dies of shock after son gets killed in road accident in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 28: The father of a youth died of shock on Tuesday after hearing about the death of his young son in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The officials said that Arif Ahmad of the Chattergul village died after his motorcycle collided with a passenger vehicle Tuesday morning in the Shangus area of Anantnag district.

“He was taken to the sub-district hospital in Shangus where doctors said he was dead on arrival.

“His father, Abdul Rehman died of shock after hearing about the son’s death,” the officials said. (AGENCIES)