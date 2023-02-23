Man Dies After Hit By Train In J&K’s Srinagar

DE Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 23: An elderly person was killed when a moving train hit him in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Thursday, officials said.

The moving train hit one Sanullah Bhat, a resident of Lagora Pulwama near Budgam-Srinagar railway station around 1050 hours, injuring him critically, a Railway official said.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

Police have taken away the body for necessary medico legal formalities.