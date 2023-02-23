Civilian Injured In Blast In J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR, Feb 23: A civilian was injured in a blast in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. At about 11:35 am, the civilian identified as Mohammad Jamal Dar, resident of Warpora area of Sopore, in the north Kashmir district, got injured due to the blast while working in paddy fields near his house, they said.

The injured was shifted to SKIMS hospital Soura here.

Further details were awaited.