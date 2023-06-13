Man Booked Under PSA In Jammu And Kashmir’s Reasi

Jammu, Jun 13: An alleged criminal was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Makbool Ahmad alias “Tian”, a resident of Gran Morh, was lodged in district jail Amphalla (Jammu) in view of his repeated involvement in criminal activities, a police official said.

Three separate criminal cases have been registered against the accused in police station Reasi since 2022.

The PSA is an administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases. (Agencies)