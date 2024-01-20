Man Booked Under PSA For Anti-National Activities In J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar, Jan 20: Police on Saturday booked a man in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

Police said a hard-core instigator Nasir Ganie of Raipora Palhallan Baramulla was booked under PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority. The PSA allows detention without trial for a year.

“Many cases are registered against him and was involved in disturbance of L&O ( law and order) and subversion. Despite his involvement in many FIRs he did not mend his anti national & social activities,” a police statement said.

Ganie has been lodged in Central Jail of Kot-Balwal in Jammu. (AGENCIES)