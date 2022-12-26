Man Arrested With Arms And Ammunition In J&K’s Kupwara

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Dec 26: Security forces have arrested a suspected arms and narcotics smuggler in the Karnah area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, officials said on Tuesday.

The security forces arrested Mohammed Azam Daniyal, a resident of Dhani in Karnah near the Line of Control, on Monday night and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, the officials said.

They said the accused led the law enforcement agencies to the recovery of one pistol, two pistol magazines and 43 pistol rounds from the lawns of his house.

The operation was launched by the security forces following specific information that Daniyal was involved in smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics from across the LoC, the officials said, adding a case under relevant sections of the law has been registered.