Man Arrested In Kashmir For Blackmailing And Extortion

Srinagar, June 8: Police have arrested a man from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district for allegedly threatening a girl on her mobile phone and extortion.

The accused, identified as Owais Rashid Bhat alias Zaidaan a resident of Chitloora Rafiabad Sopore has been taken into custody.

A written complaint was received by Police Post Delina from one person wherein he stated that his daughter was being continuously blackmailed and threatened by an unknown caller for a long time and it has caused his daughter severe distress.

He claimed that the unknown caller had extorted handsome money from his daughter and when the situation got worse she disclosed the whole story to her father.

Acting upon the complaint, the Police registered a case under sections 387 (Putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code in Police Station Baramulla and an investigation was started.

“..After strenuous efforts the accused extortionist identified as Owais Rashid Bhat was arrested from his home and was taken into custody immediately,” police said.

Further investigation, of the case is going on concerning recovery of extortion money, they added. (Agencies)