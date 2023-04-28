Man Arrested For Vouyerism In Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, Apr 28: A man was arrested on charges of voyeurism in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Friday.

Aijaz Ahmad Sofi, a resident of Bandi Payeen Chandoosa was arrested after a complaint that he had hidden a mobile phone in his shop to secretly record the customers videos while changing clothes, police said.

Police Station Chandoosa received a written complaint from a minor girl accompanied by her sister wherein she stated that on April 26, she went to a readymade shop at Bandi Payeen belonging to Aijaz Sofi and selected some clothes and went to changing room for trial.

“After entering in the changing room she found a hidden mobile phone which was kept there for secretly recording the customers videos while changing clothes,” the complaint said.

Acting promptly , a case under sections of IPC, IT Act & POCSO Act was registered in Police Station Chandoosa and investigation was taken up.

“During course of investigation, the accused person Aijaz was taken into custody immediately in the instant case,” police said adding mobile devices of the accused have also been seized and further investigation is going on. (Agencies)