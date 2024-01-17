Man arrested for making daughter victim of his lust

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Jan 17: A middle-aged man was arrested on the charge of rape on his own minor daughter in Taryath area of Rajouri district.

A police spokesman said that matter belongs to Dharamsal police jurisdiction of Kalakote Sub Division, where a father has made his innocent motherless daughter, a victim of his lust for the last several months and the minor became pregnant. When the secret of her pregnancy came to light through her close relatives, the police swung into action and arrested the father.

The police said the mother of 16 years old innocent victim had died a few years ago. Father have three daughters and one daughter got married in Kashmir Valley a few years ago, while the other daughter also went to her in-laws house with her sister and has been living with her sister in Kashmir Valley for the last one year.

After the marriage of her elder sister, when the other sister also went to Kashmir valley with her elder sister, the man started making his third girl a victim of his lust and he kept having physical relations with his daughter for the last one year. The scared innocent girl told police that initially when she protested against his father’s action, he used to beat her and threatened to kill if she told anything to anyone.

Gradually she became a victim of her father’s lust every day and became pregnant. A few days ago, when she had stomach ache, her father took her to the doctor. The doctor told her that she was pregnant for about 8 months. Hearing this, the frightened girl contacted his elder sisters in Kashmir and after hearing their entire story, the matter reached the police.

Dharamsal police registered a case against Mohammad Bashir, under Section 376 IPC and 4/6 POCSO Act and arrested him.

“After recording the statement of the victim and completing other legal formalities, the police presented the minor girl before the Child Welfare Committee Rajouri with the help of officials of the District Child Protection Unit, Rajouri,” Shivangi Kant, Legal officer of the Unit where the minor was counseled and sent to a safe place, said.