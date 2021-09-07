Man arrested for killing brother in J&K’s Reasi

Jammu, Sep 7: A man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother in Jammu and Kashmir”s Reasi district, police said on Tuesday.

Information was received at police post Tote Sahri that one Chamail Singh of Sarhi was stabbed to death by his brother Lehar Singh over a petty issue on Sunday night, they said.

Subsequently, a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at police station Reasi and investigation taken up, police said.

A police team reached the scene of the crime after trekking uphill for over two hours and took the body in its custody, they said.

After completing all legal procedures, the body was handed over to legal heirs for the last rites, police said.

During investigation, it was found that accused Lehar Singh had fled the spot after committing the crime, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shailender Singh said special teams were constituted to apprehend the accused and raids were conducted in Bhomag, Shajroo-Mahore, Samba Gagwal and Kathua.

Lehar Singh was finally nabbed from Kote-Hiranagar when he was trying to escape to Punjab, he said.

Lehar Singh had killed his cousin Bansi Lal in 2005 and he was convicted in the case, police said, adding he remained in jail for eight years. (Agencies)