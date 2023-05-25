Man arrested alongwith rifle, cartridges in Sunderbani

Excelsior Correspondent

Rajouri, May 25: Police arrested a man who was carrying a rifle in contravention of license.

Police in its official statement said that during naka checking at Beri Pattan in Sunderbani, one individual driving motorcycle JK11 9053 and coming from Kangri side was stopped for checking.

On checking, 01 single barrel 12 bore gun alongwith 04 live cartridges were recovered from his possession.

He had tied gun with the motorcycle, said police adidng that on questioning, he disclosed his identity as Sanjay Kumar son of Late. Yashpal resident of Binjore Kangri.

He was carrying the weapon in contravention of the licence and has been arrested. A case FIR 38/23 U/Ss 30/IA Act has been registered at Police Station Sunderbani.