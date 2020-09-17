Malware equipped with data stealing capabilities reported targeting Android mobile devices: Dhotre

NEW DELHI: A malware named ‘BlackRock’, equipped with data stealing capabilities, has been reported targeting the Android mobile devices, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

“It (BlackRock) can steal credentials from more than 300 apps like email clients, e-commerce apps, messaging/social media apps, entertainment apps, banking, financial apps etc,” Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has published an alert on this virus in July 2020 on its website as well as Cyber Swachhta Kendra, and alerted the users regarding precautionary measures to be taken to ward off the virus, he added.

Dhotre said the government has taken a number of measures to check malicious apps and enable users to protect their mobile phones, including sending alerts and advisories about threats, vulnerabilities and malware affecting mobile phones along with countermeasures.

The government has operationalised the Cyber Swachhta Kendra to enable detection and cleaning of malicious code, he said adding that this centre operates in close coordination and collaboration with internet service providers (ISPs) and the industry.

In response to a separate query, Dhotre said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set up an ombudsman’s scheme namely “RBI Ombudsman for Digital Transactions” to deal with complaints against the mobile wallets, mobile payment and online fund transfer for protection of the customers.

“As per information made available by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), a total of 49 complaints regarding frauds in online shopping has been received till date,” he added.

Responding to a question on steps taken to encourage development of Indian apps, Dhotre said a total 6,940 entries were received under Digital India Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App Innovation challenge.

“Best 24 apps were selected in nine categories- Business (Fintech and Agritech), eLearning, Entertainment, Games, Health, News, Office and Work from Home, and others,” he added. (AGENCIES)