Maldives Oppn party hails Govt’s India leaning

MALE, Aug 13: The main Opposition party in Maldives, Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), has hailed President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu’s shift in policy towards neighbouring India, from “India Out! o Welcome India!”, media reports said.

The MDP stated this in a statement published in media organisation Raajji.mv after the party’s president and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdulla Shahid, met Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, as part of the latter’s continuing official visit on the invitation of Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer.

The MDP expressed regret that the incumbent administration had previously attempted to spread hatred against India among the Maldivian community.

The portrayal of India through words of mockery and abuse has had a negative impact on the island nation’s economy and its position in the international community.

The MDP also welcomed Jaishankar’s brief visit to southernmost Addu City to witness the completion of the city’s shore protection and land reclamation projects.

MDP also emphasised how much India helped the Maldives in both its fight against the Covid-19 outbreak and efforts to revive its economy. (UNI)