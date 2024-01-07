Maldives Govt Suspends 3 Ministers Over Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi

Maldives, Jan 7: The Maldives government on Sunday suspended three ministers over their derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid were suspended over their remarks against PM Modi, which triggered a massive backlash.

Earlier in the day, the Maldives government in a statement had distanced itself from the remarks, calling them ‘personal opinions’.

Former presidents including Mohammad Nasheed and Ibrahim Solih had demanded action against the ministers over their remarks against Prime Minister Modi.

I condemn the use of hateful language against #India by Maldivian government officials on social media. India has always been a good friend to Maldives and we must not allow such callous remarks to negatively impact the age old friendship between our two countries.