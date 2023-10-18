Making J&K disaster resilient is our top priority: LG

* Dedicates snow clearance equipments to public

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed an event on Disaster Risk Reduction organized by J&K Disaster Management Authority at University of Kashmir.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor shared the efforts of UT Administration for effective disaster preparedness mechanisms, building safe and resilient J&K.

“Making J&K disaster resilient is our top priority and we are taking significant steps to strengthen disaster risk reduction system in the UT. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K Administration is committed to reduce impacts of natural disasters on lives and livelihoods,” the Lt Governor said.

Due to climate change and increasingly extreme weather events, the natural disasters are striking places that have not seen destructions from natural hazards before. We have to shift our approach from reactive response to proactive prevention and preparedness to mitigate impacts, he said.

The Lt Governor called for accelerated action to tackle concerns highlighted in this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction theme, ‘Fighting inequality for a resilient future’.

“Our priority is to strengthen the system of early warning, early action, resilient infrastructure and collaborative action by all stakeholders to ensure no precious life is lost. Our focus should be on protecting marginalised communities for resilient development and quick recovery,” he said.

He directed the J&K Disaster Management Authority to prepare a blue-print on a robust mechanism to provide access to information, essential services and early warning in the event of a disaster.

The Lt Governor also suggested for constituting disaster management committee in every Panchayat falling under disaster-prone areas. The committee may include members of youth clubs, voluntary organizations, elected public representatives and Aapda Mitra. Jan-Bhagidari will play a crucial role in preparedness and disaster risk reduction, he added.

Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department threw light on the augmentation of snow clearance equipment and achievements registered under PMGSY in J&K.

On the occasion, a report on socio-economic impact assessment of PMGSY in Kashmir Division was presented. Seven other reports and two pamphlets were also released by the Lt Governor.

Kunal Satyarthi, Joint Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority; Prof. Nilofer Khan, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University; Nazim Zai Khan, Secretary, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation & Reconstruction; senior officials of UT and Police administration, faculty and students of University of Kashmir were present.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor dedicated the specialized snow clearance equipments and vehicles to the public.

The equipments procured by J&K Disaster Management Authority were handed over to Mechanical and Hospital Engineering Directorate of PW (R&B) Department to carry out safe and effective snow clearing and maintain accessibility for the citizens.

The 170 number of Disaster Response and Snow Clearance equipments under SDRF I, II & III includes Snow cutters, Backhoe Loaders, Tractors with Snow Plough; Light Recovery Vehicle Crane, Wheel Mounted Front End Loaders, Variable Snow Plough, Wheel & Chain Mounted Excavators.