Make police force citizen friendly, approachable: PM tells IPS probationers

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked Indian Police Service probationers to understand what the common man feels about the police force and try to make it citizen-friendly and approachable.

Interacting with 126 IPS probationers of 2018 batch, who called on him here, Modi also enthused the young officers to work tirelessly with dedication for the betterment of the country, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“The Prime Minister asked the officers to imbibe service orientation and dedication in their day-to-day work. He stressed on the importance for the police force to be connected with ordinary citizens,” the statement quoted Modi as saying. (AGENCIES)