Make Housing Policy public

Housing and Urban Development Department, for reasons not known, has not made public and spread awareness about the much hyped Housing Policy comprising 7 models announced by the UT Government nearly over a month back. Needless to add, there are various sections in the society especially economically weaker sections and low income groups which do not appear to be acquainted with the provisions of the Housing Policy which promises to break the dormancy in the hitherto approach to this vital issue by the successive Governments.

On the face of it, the Policy seemingly encompassing associated factors taking into consideration along with Housing like Slum Redevelopment and Rehabilitation and a proper policy for Township aims at affordable housing for the people especially the targeted groups which was welcome by all. By now, some preliminaries and preparations for implementations should have been around the corner but on the contrary, people are yet to know in details about this important policy announced by the UT Government. Normally, within a few days from announcement, decided policies are mandatorily to be made public which till date has not been done even though the policy was decided on July 17 last. We wish the dream of having 5 lakh dwellings erected during five years as planned and announced through the Housing Policy, coming true.