Make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign success on Independence Day: LG Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR, Aug 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to unfurl the tricolour on the eve of Independence Day to make the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a success.

Lieutenant Governor urged the people to unfurl the tricolor on August 13 and 14.

He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a campaign that all children, students and the citizens of the country should unfurl the tricolour to celebrate 75 year of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

LG urged and appealed to all people in Jammu and Kashmir to make this programme a success with loyalty and efficiency.

He said the pride of our country “Tiranga” should be unfurling at every home and every educational institution during the Independence Day celebrations.

He said the 75 years of travel in the progress of India and those who have sacrificed their lives should be remembered on the occasion.

“I urge the Children and youth who have to take India forward after 25 years that today we should take a resolution of the development of Jammu and Kashmir and India,” Lieutenant Governor said.

“Whole of world is looking towards India. We cannot wait anymore. The youth has to take this resolution that after 25 years they have to move forward with the country,” he said.