Major tourist attractions experience snowfall

SHIMLA: All major tourist attractions incluiding Shimla, Kufri, Fagu, Mashobra Narkanda, Chail (Solan), Kasauli, Manali and Dalhousie received major spell of Snowfall on Monday while many other places were lashed by light rainfall.

As people and tourists came out of their houses and hotel rooms in the morning, they were dazzled by the spectacular view that greeted them as they saw their surroundings wrapped in a thick blanket of snow.

Many places experience d rain and some were overcast this morning as thick fog covered the sorroundings.

About 10 to 15 cms of snowfall was recorded in Shimla town and it’s nearby areas also experienced a good spell of snowfall.

Power supply and vehicular traffic was also disrupted partly due to snowfall, but it is likely to be restored soon.

Thunderstorm and inclement weather also brought cheers on the faces of farmers as the timely winter rain would help the Rabi crops.

Reports of rain and snowfall is also arriving from various regions of the state as minimum temperatures plunged down several degrees below the normal at several places. More details is awaited.

