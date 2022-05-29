Major Terror Plot on Amarnath Yatra Averted as Drone Carrying 7 Sticky Bombs Shot Down in J&K’s Kathua

JAMMU, May 29: Adrone carrying seven sticky bombs was shot down in the the Rajbagh area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday shortly after it crossed into the Indian side from across the International Border.

The drone was part of a major terror plot aimed at the Amarnath Yatra. But the timely intervention of the police foiled the major terror attack, sources said. Apart from the seven sticky bombs, the drone was also carrying another packet containing seven Under barrel grenades.

The police had inputs that the terrorists might use sticky bombs to attack the Amarnath Yatra buses. A search party of police detected movement of a drone from the border in Talli Hariya Chak area under the Rajbagh police station’s jurisdiction in the morning and fired at it.

Police officials said that the drone was brought down after being hit by the ground fire. “It has a payload attached with it and it is being screened by the bomb disposal squad,” the spokesperson said.

He added the search party was sent to the area to check frequent drone activity from across the border.