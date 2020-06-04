Major spike in COVID-19 cases in Kashmir, 233 test +ve

TV cameraman, 20 pregnant women test +ve

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, June 4: In a major spike in Coronavirus cases in Kashmir, 233 people tested positive for the COVID-19 including 20 pregnant women and a camera person working for a leading national Television Channel taking the number of Corona positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 3142 as while a Corona positive person died today taking the number of the deaths in J&K to 35.

With 233 new cases, the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division has reached to 2407 including 888 recoveries and 31 deaths. The total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 2059 including 1488 from Kashmir division.

Today’s positive cases include 27 from Anantnag, 49 from Kulgam, 25 from Srinagar, 5 from Budgam, 19 from Kupwara, 35 from Shopian, 29 from Baramulla, 15 from Bandipora, 14 from Pulwama and 4 from Ganderbal in Kashmir.

According to sources, 1300 samples were processed at the GMC, Srinagar’s Microbiology lab, out of which 135 cases tested positive for COVID-19. They include 46 from Kulgam, 23 from Anantnag, 19 from Kupwara, 18 from Srinagar, 10 from Baramulla, three from Bandipora, four from Shopian, four from Ganderbal and 7 from Pulwama. The positives include camera person of a leading national Television channel, a doctor posted at DH Bandipora, six returnees from Jammu, 19 pregnant woman and 16 primary contacts of positive cases.

Those tested positive at GMC Lab include 16 years old boy from Shopian, 20 years old man from Shopian, 25 years man from Shopian, 25 years old man from Mishpora, 24 years old woman from Shoul, 21 years old woman from Redwani, 25 years old woman from Frisal, 25 years old from Khandipari, 25 years old man from Batengoo, 21 years old man from Batengoo, 30 years old woman from Frisal, 21 years old man from Batengoo, 21 years old woman from Shirpora, 24 years old woman from Arwani, 25 years old woman Arwani, 8 years old girl from Chaddar, 29 years old man from Chaddar, 13 years old girl from Chaddar, 25 years old woman from Chaddar, 17 years old boy from Chaddar, 3 days old girl from Chaddar, 75 years old man from Panzeth, a woman from Panzeth Kulgam, a man from Anantnag, another man from Chadder, 28 years woman from Chaddar, 42 years old man from Kupwara, a 35 year old man from Bagh e Mehtab Srinagar, 25 years old man from Bijbehara, 25 years old woman from Batamaloo area of Srinagar, 50 years old man from Mattan area of KP Road Anantnag, 27, 31 years old women referred from SDH Kokernag, 20 years old woman from Khalhar, 23 years old woman from Kachan, 30 years old man from Zalangam, 35 years old woman from Halan, 28 years woman old from Dandipora, 25 years old woman from Hayatpora, Sagam, 30 years old man from Panzgam, 26 years old man from PS DH Pora, 28 years old man from PS DH Pora, 30 years old woman from Drugtang Kangan, 30 years old woman from Yangoora, Ganderbal, 25 years old woman from Akhal Kangan, 29 years old woman from Akhal Kangan, 42 years old man from Hyderpora, Srinagar, 75 years old man from Venkara area of Sopore, 27 years old man from Bomai, 26 years old woman from Sopore, 34 years old woman from Hanfiya Colony area Sopore, 30 years old man from Seeloo, 43 years old man from Zoonipora Bomae, 30 years old woman from Hathlangoo, 27 years old woman from Haigam, 5 years old boy from Bomai Sopore, 24 years old man from Seeloo, Sopore, 45 years old man from Harden, Khurhama, 15 years old girl from Khurhama, Lolab, 2 years old boy from Khurhama, Lolab, 10-year-old boy from Khurhama, Lolab, 20 years man old from Budgar admitted at SMHS, 50 years old woman from Nowgam, 40 years old man from Shopian, 27 years old man from Sanat Nagar, 80 years old man from Bandipora, 60 years old woman from Uthoora, Pulwama, 19 years old man from Bandipora, 65 years old man from Bemina, 30 years woman old from Khanoo Langate, 20 years old woman from Villgam, 31 years old woman from Renan, Langate, 36 years old woman from Khanoo, Langate, 21 years old woman from Shatgund, Langate, 10 years old girl from Yemiar, Zachaldara, 17 years old girl from Yemiar, Zachaldara, 2 years old boy from Drabgam Pulwama, a woman from Nandmarg, Kulgam, a woman from Srinagar, a woman from D K Marg, Kulgam, 34 years old man from Sonawari Bandipora, 42 years old man from Gurez, 45 years old man from Bandipora, 45 years old man from Bandipora, 8 years old boy from Bandipora, 70 years old from Churat, 59 years old woman from Moman Dangipora, Kulgam, 21 years old man from Moman Dangipora, Kulgam,, 36 years old man from Moman Dangipora, Kulgam,21 years old woman from Churat, 13 years old boy from Moman Dangipora, 51 years old man from Budgam, 22 years old man Marugam, Kulgam, 23 years old man from Chowgalpora, Kulgam, 21 years old man from Manzgam, Kulgam, 19 years old woman from Manzgam, Kulgam, 27 years old man from Salikhayen, DH Pora, Kulgam, 20 years old man from Chimmer, Kulgam, 45 years old woman from Manzgam, 20 years old man from Salikhayen, DH Pora, Kulgam, 45 years old woman from Manzgam, 25 years old man from Manzgam, 28 years old man from Lammad, Kulgam, 37 years old man Salikhayen, DH Pora, Kulgam, 26 years old man from Arigam, Pulwama, 30 years old man from Chursoo, 65 years old man from Wankpora, Tral, 65 years old man from Goripora, Tral, 45 years old man from Sadrbal Srinagar, 48 years old man from Sadrbal Srinagar, 30 years old woman from Khumriyal, Kupwara, 35 years old woman from Hathmulla, Kupwara, 25 years old woman Reshiwari, Kupwara, 28 years old woman from Zangil Kupwara, 32 years old woman from Pushwari, Kupwara, 21 years old woman Gamundar Nagri, Kupwara, 30 years old woman from Salkoote, Kupwara, 25 years old man Dailgam, Anantnag, 25 years old woman from Yaripora, Kulgam, 23 years old man from Bijbehara, 22 years old woman from Devsar Kulgam, ,18 years old man from Khanabal, 30 years old man from Kathua, 26 years old from Eidgah, Anantnag, 50 year-old from Laizbal, 40 years old man from Sherpora, 45 years old man from Khanbal, 60 years old man from Batang, Anantnag, 50 years man from Chee, Anantnag, 28-year-old man from Damhal, 37 years old man from Hiller, 28 years old man from Hiller, 22 years old from Halsidar Kapran, 16 years old girl from Khanyar Srinagar, 45 years old woman from Bachpora, Srinagar and 6 years old woman from Zakoora Srinagar.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS hospital, Dr Farooq Jan told Excelsior that out of 1670 samples processed at the hospital 31 tested positive including 19 from Baramulla, five from Bandipora, three from Anantnag, two from Srinagar and one each from Kulgam and Kupwara.

The positives from Baramulla district include 12 years old two men and 19 and 40 year old women from Gantamulla, 30 year old man from Reban, 30 year old woman from Charidara, 27, 38 and 50 year old men and 50 to 62 year old five women from Khanpora Baramulla, 40 year old man from Milat Colony, 47 year old man, 5 and 8 year old girls from Shutloo, 22 year old man from Watergam. Those from Bandipora include 12 year old boy, 19, 23 and 26 year old men from Nebrapora and 34 year old man from Pethkote Bandipora.

Those from Anantnag incude 23 year old woman from Tulhard, 40 year old woman from Laripora Pahalgam and 30 year old woman from Nowshera, Anantnag.

Those from Srinagar include 46 year old man from Umarabad HMT, 40 year old man from Batamaloo, 28 old woman from Zachaldara Kupwara and 27 year old man from Kulgam.

The Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina said that out of 622 samples processed, 19 tested positive including two from Budgam and 17 from Shopian.

A 60-year-old man from Noorbagh area of Srinagar today died at CD hospital Srinagar taking the toll to 35 including 31 from Kashmir and four from Jammu.

An official at CD hospital said that the man was referred from SMHS hospital to CD hospital two days ago after he was tested positive. He died at CD hospital today and he was suffering from pleural effusion.

The 35 deaths include 5 from Srinagar, 4 from Kulgam, 8 from Srinagar, 7 from Baramulla, 3 from Shopian, 2 from Budgam and one each from Kupwara and Bandipora in Kashmir and two from Jammu and one each from Udhampur and Doda in Jammu division.

As per officials figures, 377 positive cases including five deaths and 155 recoveries are from Anantnag, 362 including four deaths and 50 recoveries are from Kulgam, 344 including eight deaths and 143 recoveries are from Srinagar, 318 including 82 recoveries and one death are from Kupwara, 301 including 104 recoveries and seven deaths are from Baramulla, 240 including 112 recoveries and three deaths are from Shopian, 176 including 136 recoveries and one death are from Bandipora, 129 including 67 recoveries and two deaths are from Budgam, 41 including 26 recoveries are from Ganderbal and 119 including 13 recoveries are from Pulwama.

As per officials, 197,350 persons in Jammu and Kashmir are under observation while as 42,195 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 2059 persons are in hospital isolation while as 38 persons are under hospital quarantine.

They said 99,278 persons have completed surveillance period and 53,745 persons are under home surveillance besides that so far results of 195,677 samples are available.

Out of 195,677 samples, 192,535 tested negative while as 3142 tested positive, among them 2059 are active and 1048 persons have recovered and 35 persons have died.